Today, safety is among one of the many values that Americans are choosing to focus more closely on.

In an era when school shootings occur almost weekly and sexual assault cases are frighteningly common, it is very important that Americans inform themselves about where such dangers are most concentrated across the country.

WalletHub has conducted a study about the safest cities in America for 2019, comparing more than 180 U.S. metropolitan areas across 41 key indicators of safety from hate crimes per capita to natural-disaster risk levels, as well as nonphysical forms of danger.

On the plus side for New York City, it had the fewest traffic fatalities per capita in 2019. Huntington, West Virginia, and Casper, Wyoming, tied for the most.

NYC tied with Washington, D.C., St. Louis, Newark, and Chicago, for the most law enforcement employees per capita. Irvine, California had the fewest, but that city also had the fewest assaults per capita for the year. New York City was the 86th safest in that regard.

On the down side, the city didn't fare as well in categories like hate crimes per capita (118th), unemployment rate (110th) and percentage of households with emergency savings (106th)

New York City was ranked 61st in cities with uninsured populations. In better news, the Big Apple was 34th in regards to lowest natural-disaster risk level.

Check out the full WalletHub report for a more detailed read of 2019's safest cities in America.