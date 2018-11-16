How Much Snow Did You Get? Check Latest Totals in Your Neighborhood - NBC New York
Not As Chilly Today

How Much Snow Did You Get? Check Latest Totals in Your Neighborhood

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Central Park saw 6.4 inches, marking the earliest time in November that much accumulation has been recorded

    • One community in New York's Orange County saw a stunning 18.3 inches; New Fairfield, Connecticut, recorded 10.9 inches

    • In the city, the 6-inch storm caused a disaster of epic proportions; the city has pledged a full review of what happened

    The first snowfall of the season buried most of the tri-state area under at least a half-foot of snow, with at least one community in the highest elevations in New York getting a whopping 18.3 inches. Travel was paralyzed. Kids were trapped in schools. It was an all around nightmare the city has pledged to "review."

    Central Park saw 6.4 inches, marking the earliest time in November that much accumulation has been recorded. In northern New Jersey, people abandoned their cars in the middle of the streets. Then the rain washed much of the white stuff away.

    So how much do you have in your neighborhood? For county-level breakdowns in the New York metro area, click here. For South Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania, click here.

