What to Know
Central Park saw 6.4 inches, marking the earliest time in November that much accumulation has been recorded
One community in New York's Orange County saw a stunning 18.3 inches; New Fairfield, Connecticut, recorded 10.9 inches
In the city, the 6-inch storm caused a disaster of epic proportions; the city has pledged a full review of what happened
The first snowfall of the season buried most of the tri-state area under at least a half-foot of snow, with at least one community in the highest elevations in New York getting a whopping 18.3 inches. Travel was paralyzed. Kids were trapped in schools. It was an all around nightmare the city has pledged to "review."
Central Park saw 6.4 inches, marking the earliest time in November that much accumulation has been recorded. In northern New Jersey, people abandoned their cars in the middle of the streets. Then the rain washed much of the white stuff away.
So how much do you have in your neighborhood? For county-level breakdowns in the New York metro area, click here. For South Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania, click here.
MORE COVERAGE:
- Total chaos over 6 inches? Some call for NYC mayor to resign
- NJ students stranded at school overnight; dad recounts 13-hour commute
- Storm Team 4 reveals Winter Outlook for 2018-19