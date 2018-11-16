Angry travelers and elected officials are starting to point the finger on who is to blame for the traffic mess caused by the season's first snow at the height of the evening rush. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

What to Know Central Park saw 6.4 inches, marking the earliest time in November that much accumulation has been recorded

One community in New York's Orange County saw a stunning 18.3 inches; New Fairfield, Connecticut, recorded 10.9 inches

In the city, the 6-inch storm caused a disaster of epic proportions; the city has pledged a full review of what happened

The first snowfall of the season buried most of the tri-state area under at least a half-foot of snow, with at least one community in the highest elevations in New York getting a whopping 18.3 inches. Travel was paralyzed. Kids were trapped in schools. It was an all around nightmare the city has pledged to "review."



Central Park saw 6.4 inches, marking the earliest time in November that much accumulation has been recorded. In northern New Jersey, people abandoned their cars in the middle of the streets. Then the rain washed much of the white stuff away.

So how much do you have in your neighborhood? For county-level breakdowns in the New York metro area, click here. For South Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania, click here.

