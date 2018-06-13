NYC's Houston Street Is Among Nation's Top Mispronounced Places: Report - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYC's Houston Street Is Among Nation's Top Mispronounced Places: Report

The Big Apple street and Houston, Texas, were named after two different people, leading to the discrepancy

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYC's Houston Street Is Among Nation's Top Mispronounced Places: Report
    Flickr/CC

    Hint: You could be pronouncing New York City’s Houston Street wrong.

    That is according to Business Insider. The business news website found 14 of the most frequently mispronounced place names in the United States.

    Houston Street is not pronounced like the city in Texas. Instead the first syllable is pronounced like “how.”

    Business Insider reports that the reason for the mispronunciation is simple. The Big Apple street and Houston, Texas, were named after two different people. The city is named after political icon San Houston, but the street is in NYC is named after lawyer William Houston.

    Fans Create Memorial at Bourdain's Old NYC Restaurant

    Fans Create a Memorial for Anthony Bourdain Outside of His Former Restaurant

    The number one place in the country mispronounced according to BI is Nevada.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us