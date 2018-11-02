What to Know A Long Island house damaged in the Sandy storms was being lowered onto new foundations Friday when it collapsed

There were six workers in the house at the time, and one had his leg pinned in the collapse

The owners of the house had been living elsewhere since the storm in 2012

A house damaged in the Sandy storms collapsed Friday morning while six people were inside.

The house at Coppertree Lane in Babylon, Long Island, was damaged during Sandy six years ago. It was in the process of being elevated and placed onto new concrete foundations Friday about 10 a.m. when it collapsed, Suffolk Police said.

Neighbor J.C. Beirle said he heard something outside, and looked out his window to see the house torn open on its side.

"I thought, this can't be the house across the street...I looked out my window and it was completely out there, there were workers running around, it was crazy. I heard one guy moaning, it was scary stuff."

Years After Superstorm Sandy, Homes Remain in Disrepair

It’s been six years since Sandy hit the tri-state, and homeowners and authorities are still grappling with homes in disrepair and contractors who have stopped working. Pei-Sze Cheng reports. (Published Friday, Nov. 2, 2018)

Six workers were inside the building at the time, officials said. One was pinned but he was able to get himself out before rescue units arrived.

The worker suffered a fractured leg.