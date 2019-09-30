House Explodes in Brooklyn, City Warns People to Avoid Area

What to Know A house has exploded in Brooklyn, and the city is warning people to avoid the neighborhood because of the heavy emergency response

A call about the blast at the home near Friel Place and East 8th Street in Kensington came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

It wasn't clear what sparked the explosion, nor was it known if anyone had been inside the two-story house at the time. No injuries were immediately reported.

In a tweet, the city's emergency management system said, "Due to a confirmed house explosion, expect traffic delays and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Friel Place & East 8th Street in Brooklyn. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time."

Chopper 4 showed a huge FDNY presence at the scene, smoke billowing around the firefighters who stood on the roof and the ground. Debris filled an alley to the right of the home, the side of which appeared completely blown out.

No other details were immediately available.