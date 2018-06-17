House Explodes, Burns in Connecticut: Officials

A home is engulfed in flames after an explosion in Fairfield.

A house exploded, then was engulfed in flames Sunday in Fairfield, firefighters said.

No one was injured. The family escaped the home on Half Mile Road and called for help.

Firefighters arrived to find the blaze had already engulfed the rear of the 2,100-square-foot home, the Fairfield Fire Department said. People reported hearing an explosion before the house burst into flames.

Firefighters stopped it from spreading to any other structures.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Assistant Chief Erik Kalapir reminded residents that “proper spacing of 10 feet from combustibles needs to be provided for grilling appliances, and please make sure that all propane connections are tight before use.”

