House Collapses After Gas Leak in NJ: Officials

An abandoned house collapsed Sunday in Newark where officials confirmed there was a gas leak.

One civilian was injured and brought to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The outer walls of the house on South Devine Street near Rodwell Avenue were on the ground, revealing the staircase and rooms inside the two-story building.

PSE&G confirmed there was a gas leak and said a fire had been contained. It wasn't yet known if the gas had been turned off.

Neighboring buildings had superficial damage, including broken windows, police said.