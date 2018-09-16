House Collapses After Gas Leak in NJ: Officials - NBC New York
House Collapses After Gas Leak in NJ: Officials

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    House Collapses After Gas Leak in NJ: Officials
    Robert Munson

    An abandoned house collapsed Sunday in Newark where officials confirmed there was a gas leak. 

    One civilian was injured and brought to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.  

    The outer walls of the house on South Devine Street near Rodwell Avenue were on the ground, revealing the staircase and rooms inside the two-story building. 

    PSE&G confirmed there was a gas leak and said a fire had been contained. It wasn't yet known if the gas had been turned off. 

    Neighboring buildings had superficial damage, including broken windows, police said. 

