One person is in custody after a hostage negotiation team along with emergency services and Suffolk County police, swarmed the scene around a Long Island home where an armed man had barricaded himself inside Friday, police said.

A police spokesperson said local cops responded to the barricaded gunman at a home on East Ninth Street in Huntington Station around 10 a.m. The spokesperson said nearly three hours later the situation had been resolved and the person was being taken to a hospital for evaluation, but didn't elaborate.

The spokesperson didn't say if the person in custody was the gunman or whether the gunman had been alone in the home, but did point out earlier hostage negotiators were at the scene.

There were road closures in the area of East 9th Street and Depot Road in Huntington Station as authorities investigated.