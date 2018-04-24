These Hospitals in NYC and Surrounding Area Received Lowest Grades in New Safety Report
You may want to keep this list in mind the next time you need to go to a hospital in the New York City area.
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades has measured patient safety at hospitals across the nation for its spring 2018 report.
The nonprofit organization combines a host of national performance measures to determine a single letter grade for each hospital.
The grades are largely based on infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, safety problems and the medical staff.
Here's a look at all of the hospitals in New York City and the surrounding New York area that received a D or F.
You can find out more about why each hospital received the ranking it did here or visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.