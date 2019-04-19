11 Hospitalized in Yonkers Carbon Monoxide Incident; Victims Range in Age From 1 to 40 - NBC New York
11 Hospitalized in Yonkers Carbon Monoxide Incident; Victims Range in Age From 1 to 40

By Jaime Roth

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Nearly a dozen people were hospitalized after becoming sickened in a carbon monoxide incident in Yonkers, authorities say

    • Several unconscious people were found in an apartment on Coyle Place around 8:22 a.m. Friday; they were hospitalized, police say

    • The building was evacuated and inspectors were called to investigate the incident, according to police

    Nearly a dozen people were hospitalized, including a toddler, after becoming sickened in a Westchester County apartment where lethal levels of carbon monoxide were found, authorities say.

    Several unconscious people were found in an apartment on Coyle Place around 8:22 a.m. Friday, according to Yonkers police.

    Authorities were notified of the incident after a man who lives at the residence came home from working the overnight shift and couldn't walke up his family, a fire official says. 

    The victims, who range from 1 to 40 years old, appeared to be suffering from various degrees of carbon monoxide poisoning and are being treated at area hospitals, authorities say. Everyone is expected to survive. Six of the sickened were children

    "Carbon Monoxide upon our arrival was 10 times over what would be lethal over several hours," Yonkers Fire Assistant Chief Thomas Fitzpatrick said. 

    The building was evacuated and Con Ed turned off the gas, authorities say.

    Images from the scene show authorities at the scene and the windows of the apartment building wide open in an attempt to ventilate out the carbon monoxide.

    Inspectors were called to investigate the incident.

