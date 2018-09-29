Hospital Shooter on the Loose in New York: Police

A man who opened fire in a hospital is now on the run in upstate New York, state police said Saturday.

Joshua Stuart, who is in his early 40s, was named as the suspect in a shooting at Ellenville Regional Hospital early Friday, New York State Police said. No one was injured in the shooting.

He fled in a vehicle that was later found abandoned on Ludy Lane in Napanoch, troopers said.

Stuart is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Police asked residents in the Ellenville area to check trail cameras and residential surveillance for Stuart. Ellenville is about 90 miles northwest of New York City in Ulster County.

Hikers were warned not to use trails in the area.

Anyone who sees a man matching Stuart’s description is asked to contact the State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.