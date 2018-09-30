Search for Hospital Shooting Suspect Turns to NYC: NYPD

A suspect in a hospital shooting in Ellenville is on the loose and state police warned residents to stay off the hiking trails. (Published Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018)

Hospital Shooting Suspect on the Loose in NY

A suspect who is on the run after shooting at police officers in a hospital in upstate New York has been spotted in Brooklyn, police said Sunday.

Joshua Stuart, 42, was last seen in the Sunset Park and Flatbush neighborhoods, the NYPD said.

Stuart is accused of shooting at several police officers Ellenville Regional Hospital early Friday, New York State Police and the NYPD said. No one was injured in the shooting.

Ellenville is about 90 miles northwest of New York City in Ulster County.

Stuart is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic pistol and extremely dangerous. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone who sees a man matching Stuart’s description is asked to call 911 and not engage with him.

Stuart has previously been arrested in a pharmacy robbery, state police said. It wasn't immediately clear whether weapons were involved in that robbery or whether he was convicted.

The NYPD released these photos of Joshua Stuart.

Photo credit: NYPD

