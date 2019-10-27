Man Punched, Robbed Inside Manhattan Hospital Bathroom: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man accused of attacking someone inside a hospital bathroom.

The alleged attack happened at Mount Sinai West in Hell's Kitchen on Wednesday, police said.

The NYPD says the suspect entered the bathroom and demanded the victim's phone and money, before punching him in the head. The suspect then took off with the phone, police said.

Staff at Mount Sinai West treated the victim for a head laceration, the NYPD said.

Anyone with information about the alleged attack is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.