What to Know Police are looking for two suspects in a road rage stabbing in Brooklyn

A 53-year-old Volvo driver behind an Infiniti stopped at a green light in Bensonhurst honked, apparently setting off the people inside

They stabbed the driver four times; he's expected to be recover

Police are looking for two people who slashed a driver in an apparent road rage attack in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows how the assault unfolded at 65th and 1st Street in Bensonhurst Thursday night: a red Infiniti was stopped at a green light, and the driver of a blue Volvo behind the car honked.

Two people got out of the Infiniti, pulled out the 53-year-old driver and assaulted and stabbed him four times, then got back into their car and took off, police said.

Witnesses' cellphone video shows the victim being taken away in a stretcher after the attack. He's expected to recover, police said.