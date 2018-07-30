Home Invader Bashed With Bat, Stabbed in Deadly NYC Standoff

Police in Queens say a suspect trying to break into a home was killed by one of the homeowners. Katherine Creag reports.

A suspected burglar who was trying to break into a Queens home early Monday was killed by one of the homeowners who confronted him, police say.

The NYPD says two brothers who live in the St. Albans home on Williamson Avenue near 197th Street confronted the 26-year-old suspect around 2:45 a.m. Monday. One of the brothers, police say, hit the suspect with a baseball bat and stabbed him in the torso.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His name has not been released.

Chopper 4 was over the scene and showed part of the street blocked off by yellow police tape while authorities investigated.

Cops said both brothers were being questioned, but it wasn't clear if they would face charges. The investigation is ongoing.