Homeless Man Stabbed by Duo on Subway: NYPD

An argument turned physical on the subway on the Upper West Side after somebody stabbed a homeless man, sending him to the hospital, police say.

The violence broke out on an uptown 2 train around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when two males and the victim got into a dispute, according to the NYPD. One of the men then took out a weapon.

The homeless man suffered a puncture wound to his left arm and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The duo fled the location and no arrests have been made.

No weapon was recovered and the investigation is ongoing.