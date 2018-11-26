Homeless Man Stabbed by Duo on Subway: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Homeless Man Stabbed by Duo on Subway: NYPD

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Breakfast of Champions
    News 4

    An argument turned physical on the subway on the Upper West Side after somebody stabbed a homeless man, sending him to the hospital, police say.

    The violence broke out on an uptown 2 train around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when two males and the victim got into a dispute, according to the NYPD. One of the men then took out a weapon.

    The homeless man suffered a puncture wound to his left arm and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials said.

    The duo fled the location and no arrests have been made.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    No weapon was recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us