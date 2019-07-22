What to Know A homeless man has been arrested in the hypodermic needle stabbing of a 58-year-old woman inside a Manhattan Citibank earlier this month

A 35-year-old homeless man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck with a hypodermic needle as she stood in a midtown Manhattan Citibank on a Friday afternoon earlier this month, authorities say.

Boyd Taylor was charged Saturday with second-degree assault in the July 12 attack on the 58-year-old woman at West 32nd Street.

It appeared the attack was unprovoked; police said Taylor allegedly walked up to the woman, stabbed her once in the neck with the needle and ran off.

The woman was treated at an urgent care facility after the attack.

It wasn't immediately clear if Taylor had an attorney.