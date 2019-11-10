A 22-year-old homeless man died after he and another homeless man stabbed each other during a fight at an Upper West Side shelter, the NYPD said. Ken Buffa reports.

Homeless Man Stabbed to Death in Fight at Shelter: NYPD

A 22-year-old homeless man died after he and another homeless man stabbed each other during a fight at an Upper West Side shelter, the NYPD said.

The fight happened at Basics Housing, a men’s homeless shelter on West 83rd Street, near Columbus Avenue, around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Police found the 22-year-old man unconscious on the third floor of the shelter, with stab wounds to his torso.

The 36-year-old man who allegedly stabbed him was found conscious on the first floor of the shelter with a stab wound to his torso, the NYPD said.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead, police said. The 36-year-old man was listed in stable condition.

The 36-year-old is in police custody, but hasn’t been charged yet, the NYPD said.

Police didn’t immediately release the 22-year-old man’s name. An investigation is ongoing.