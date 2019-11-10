Homeless Man, 22, Stabbed to Death in Fight at Upper West Side Shelter: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Homeless Man, 22, Stabbed to Death in Fight at Upper West Side Shelter: NYPD

The fight happened at Basics Housing, a men’s homeless shelter on West 83rd Street, according to police

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Homeless Man Stabbed to Death in Fight at Shelter: NYPD

    A 22-year-old homeless man died after he and another homeless man stabbed each other during a fight at an Upper West Side shelter, the NYPD said. Ken Buffa reports.

    (Published 58 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A 22-year-old homeless man died after he and another homeless man stabbed each other during a fight at a shelter, police say

    • The fight happened at Basics Housing, a men’s homeless shelter on West 83rd Street, around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to police

    • The 36-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the 22-year-old was treated for a stab wound to his torso. He has been taken into custody

    A 22-year-old homeless man died after he and another homeless man stabbed each other during a fight at an Upper West Side shelter, the NYPD said.

    The fight happened at Basics Housing, a men’s homeless shelter on West 83rd Street, near Columbus Avenue, around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

    Police found the 22-year-old man unconscious on the third floor of the shelter, with stab wounds to his torso.

    The 36-year-old man who allegedly stabbed him was found conscious on the first floor of the shelter with a stab wound to his torso, the NYPD said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    News 4

    Both men were taken to the hospital, where the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead, police said. The 36-year-old man was listed in stable condition.

    The 36-year-old is in police custody, but hasn’t been charged yet, the NYPD said.

    Police didn’t immediately release the 22-year-old man’s name. An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us