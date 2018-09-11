What to Know Two homeless men, who were attempting to rob drivers, were arrested with three children in the backseat of a car in Long Island, police say

Two homeless men, who were attempting to rob drivers, were arrested with three children in the backseat of a car in Long Island, authorities say.

According to Nassau County detectives, brothers Catalin Vaduva, 24, and Valentin Vaduva, 18, were in a black Toyota 4Runner that was stopped along the right shoulder of the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway Exit Ramp, onto the Long Island Expressway in Syosset on Saturday around 3:40 p.m.

Police say a 54-year-old man who was driving southbound observed the vehicle and stopped to help. However, the man alleged that one of the drivers got out of the vehicle and attempted to steal items from his car.

The man says he was able to drive away, but saw one of the brothers attempt to stop another driver before running back into the Toyota and fleeing on the Long Island Expressway.

The brothers were observed stopped in traffic at the Round Swap Road Exit where they were placed under arrest. They had three girls — ages 15, 3 and 2 — in the backseat of the car.

The brothers were charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree, attempted grand larceny and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Valentin is also facing charges for multiple New York State vehicle and traffic violations.

Attorney information for the Vaduva brothers was not immediately available.

Police say the relationship between the brothers and the children is not clear.