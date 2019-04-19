3 Found Shot in NYC Home Invasion, Police Say - NBC New York
3 Found Shot in NYC Home Invasion, Police Say

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    3 Shot During NYC Home Invasion

    Authorities are trying to determine whether one of the people shot may have been responsible (Published 39 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Three people were shot, one of them critically, in an overnight home invasion in Queens, authorities said

    • One of the victims was undergoing surgery early Friday and was listed in critical condition; two other men were shot in the leg

    • Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to call police

    Three people were shot, one of them critically, in an overnight home invasion in Queens, authorities said. 

    Cops responded to the basement of a home on 200th Street in St. Albans shortly after midnight Friday and found the wounded trio. One man was shot in the back and was undergoing surgery early Friday; he was listed in critical condition. 

    Two other men were taken to hospitals in stable condition. 

    It wasn't immediately clear if anything was taken. Authorities say a handgun and drugs were recovered at the scene, and they're looking into whether the critically injured man may have been responsible for the home invasion. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

