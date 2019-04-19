Authorities are trying to determine whether one of the people shot may have been responsible (Published 39 minutes ago)

What to Know Three people were shot, one of them critically, in an overnight home invasion in Queens, authorities said

One of the victims was undergoing surgery early Friday and was listed in critical condition; two other men were shot in the leg

Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to call police

Three people were shot, one of them critically, in an overnight home invasion in Queens, authorities said.

Cops responded to the basement of a home on 200th Street in St. Albans shortly after midnight Friday and found the wounded trio. One man was shot in the back and was undergoing surgery early Friday; he was listed in critical condition.

Two other men were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately clear if anything was taken. Authorities say a handgun and drugs were recovered at the scene, and they're looking into whether the critically injured man may have been responsible for the home invasion.

Suspect Dead After Shooting NYPD Officer During Chase

An NYPD officer fatally shot a suspect who fired at another officer and hit him in the arm during a pursuit, police said. Checkey Beckford and Ray Villeda report. (Published Thursday, April 18, 2019)

The investigation is ongoing.