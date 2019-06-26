Man Wakes Up to Strangers in His NYC Bedroom, Sees His Grandma Held by the Neck: Cops - NBC New York
Man Wakes Up to Strangers in His NYC Bedroom, Sees His Grandma Held by the Neck: Cops

Published 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 29-year-old man woke up around 7 a.m. June 17 to two strangers kicking open his bedroom door; one had his grandmother by the neck

    • The other suspect rummaged through his drawers and found $20,000 in cash in an envelope, which he stole, authorities say

    • The grandma was dragged to the front door and then let go; the suspects ran off. Anyone with information should call police

    Authorities are looking for two men in connection with a terrifying home invasion in Queens -- one in which a man awoke to see a stranger holding his 68-year-old grandmother by the neck earlier this month.

    Police say the 29-year-old grandson had been sleeping in his Lefrak City home Monday, June 17 when two men kicked open his bedroom door around 7 a.m. One of the men was holding his grandmother by the neck while acting as if he had a gun under his shirt. 

    The second man searched the grandson's drawers and stole $20,000 from an envelope. The grandmother was then dragged to the front door, where the men let her go and ran off. No injuries were reported.

    Authorities released surveillance footage that shows the suspects in a hallway. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

