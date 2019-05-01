What to Know A Queens couple on vacation last week checked their Nest cameras and saw a disturbing sight: a pants-less man with a sheet on his head

He used the sheet to disable the living room camera, the couple's review of the feed history showed

Authorities say nothing was taken and no property damage was reported; the investigation is ongoing

Police are investigating a bizarre home invasion in Queens -- one in which a family on vacation checked their live security feed and saw a pants-less man with a sheet over his head, authorities say.

The Bayside couple was in Florida and figured they'd check their Nest cameras April 23. They were not expecting to find what they did. First, their living room camera appeared obstructed. Finding that strange, they started to review the history.

And there, before their eyes, was a masked man with no pants who pulled a sheet from his head and used it to cover the camera, authorities say.

It's not clear what happened after that. Authorities say nothing was taken from the home and no property damage was reported.

The investigation is ongoing.