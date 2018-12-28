What to Know A woman in her 80s was pushed to the ground and robbed during a home invasion in Brooklyn Christmas morning, police say

According to NYPD, the incident occurred around 7 a.m. as the woman waited for her home health attendant to show up

The victim was not seriously injured; a man was taken into custody Friday in connection with the attack

A man wanted in connection with a brutal Christmas day home invasion of an 88-year-old woman in Brooklyn has been caught.

Marc Malone, 50, was taken into custody in Coney Island in connection with the violent attack on Luybov Faynshteyn, police said Friday. They had released his name and photo a day earlier, asking for the public's help bringing him in.

Charges against Malone are pending; it wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

The victim, Faynshteyn, told News 4 in Russian she had unlocked her door on West 25th Street for her home health attendant when an attacker slipped inside. He grabbed her with one hand and hit her with the other, all the time trying to open drawers and rummage through things, she said.

Police say the attacker forced the woman into her bedroom and sat her down on the bed as he kept going through her belongings. She tried to get up and he punched her in the face. Finally she was able to grab her panic button by the bed and screamed for help. Cops say he hit her once more before running off.

It is unclear what exactly was taken during the home invasion robbery, police say.

Faynshteyn spent the morning in the hospital before doctors sent her home. She said she's grateful she's alive.