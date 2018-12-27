Cops Identify Person of Interest in Brutal Christmas Day Home Invasion of 88-Year-Old NYC Woman - NBC New York
Cops Identify Person of Interest in Brutal Christmas Day Home Invasion of 88-Year-Old NYC Woman

The 88-year-old victim was viciously attacked and robbed in her own home on Christmas morning

Published 53 minutes ago

    Elderly Woman Robbed in Brooklyn Home Invasion

    An 88-year-old woman was robbed in a violent home invasion in Brooklyn Christmas morning. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018)

    Authorities have identified a person of interest in the brutal Christmas home invasion of an 88-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

    Police say 50-year-old Marc Malone is wanted for questioning in connection with the violent attack on Luybov Faynshteyn. 

    Faynshteyn told News 4 in Russian she had unlocked her door on West 25th Street for her home health attendant when an attacker slipped inside. He grabbed her with one hand and hit her with the other, all the time trying to open drawers and rummage through things, she said.

    Police say the attacker forced the woman into her bedroom and sat her down on the bed as he kept going through her belongings. She tried to get up and he punched her in the face. Finally she was able to grab her panic button by the bed and screamed for help. Cops say he hit her once more before running off.

    It is unclear what exactly was taken during the home invasion robbery, police say.

    Faynshteyn spent the morning in the hospital before doctors sent her home. She said she's grateful she's alive. 

