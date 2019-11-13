What to Know Cops are looking for a man who sneaked into eight homes in two Long Island neighborhoods in the overnight hours between May and November

No injuries were reported in any of the cases, nor was anything stolen; in two cases, cops say he touched female residents non-sexually

Suffolk County police are urging residents to remember to lock their doors and windows; anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers

A man made his way into eight Long Island homes in the middle of the night between May and November, sneaking in through unlocked doors or windows and, in some cases, touching woman inside before running out of the building, cops say.

All of the home invasions were in Coram and Middle Island, according to Suffolk County police. In two cases, he made "non-sexual physical contact" with female residents before fleeing, possibly leaving the scene on a bicycle. In the other six cases, police say he fled after a resident confronted him.

No injuries were reported and nothing was stolen in any of the cases. The spree started with an invasion in Coram on May 5 around 1:30 a.m.; there was a months-long break before cops say the man picked up again, getting into a home on Middle Island Sept. 6 around 4:50 a.m. and another home in Coram two days later around the same time.

The two most recent cases -- Oct. 28 and Nov. 10 -- both involved homes on Carr Lane in Coram and the intrusion happened at 5:10 a.m. and 2:35 a.m., respectively. The man has been described as being about 6 feet tall and then.

Suffolk County police are urging residents to remember to lock their doors and windows. Anyone with information about the home invasions is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.