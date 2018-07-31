A home health aide was stabbed repeatedly by the grandson of the woman she was caring for, say police, who also say he was arrested wearing his grandma's nightgown. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018)

A home health aide was stabbed repeatedly by the grandson of the woman she was caring for, police say, and surveillance video shows her stumbling around the hallway of the Bronx building where she works, bleeding from multiple wounds to the chest, head and face.

Police say the suspect, Marcus Gomez, had been at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens before showing up at his grandmother's senior housing building on West Farms Road. The suspect's grandmother has dementia and had no idea what was happening, according to police.

The health aide, Maria Rios, appears dazed in the video as she bangs on neighbors' doors for help. One woman initially opens her door but quickly closes it and calls 911.

Later, another neighbor, Maria Guardiola, opens her door to walk her dog, video shows. She rushes to Rios' side.

"When I opened the door and I saw her there, I started screaming," Guardiola told News 4.

"She was bleeding all over and she was telling me, 'Call my husband,'" she said. "She was -- I mean, she was stabbed all over."

Video shows Gomez, dressed in a pink nightgown, being led out of the Longwood apartment by police. It's not clear why Gomez attacked the aide but Rios is expected to survive, despite the severity of her injuries.

Gomez is facing several charges. A message left with Creedmoor was not immediately returned Tuesday night.