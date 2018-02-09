 Smash Into a Booze-Filled Cannoli Confection in NYC This Weekend - NBC New York
Smash Into a Booze-Filled Cannoli Confection in NYC This Weekend

6 hours ago

The Instagram-famous dessert Holy Cannoli was created by pastry chef Cat Schimenti for the Manhattan Italian restaurant Gelso & Grand. Schimenti uses her grandmother's waffle-shell recipe for the cannolis, which are served with a tiny hammer for a fun, satisfying whack into the dessert.

From Feb. 9 through 11, Gelso & Grand will be serving up boozy cannolis -- intricate cannoli creations filled with vodka-infused cream and served with a shot of vodka.

