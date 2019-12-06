What to Know If you happen to be a victim of a candy cane-related crime, fear not, for the NYPD has a secret weapon known as Pete

Pete has an uncanny resemblance to the famous Elf on the Shelf character

Clad in a miniature NYPD uniform, Pete is seen investigating the scene of an apparent candy cane crime that is taped off

If you happen to be a victim of a candy cane-related crime, fear not, for the NYPD has a secret weapon known as "Pete."

In a cute, holiday-themed Tweet, taken from a page of the well-known and iconic Law and Order television series, the NYPD’s 19th Precinct posted a message about the “elite squad” known as Pete – who has an uncanny resemblance to the beloved Elf on the Shelf character.

Clad in a miniature NYPD uniform, Pete is seen investigating the scene of an apparent candy cane crime that is taped off – presumably as he “collects” evidence.

“In the criminal justice system, candy cane assaults are considered especially heinous,” the 19th Precinct’s tweet reads. “In New York City, the dedicated detective who investigated these vicious crimes is a member of an elite squad & is known as #PeteOnTheBeat. There are his stories. #DunDun”

But, who exactly is Pete? Well, according to the precinct’s Twitter account, the newest addition come from the North and joined the squad on a temporary assignment at the beginning of the month.

“Transferring in from the far North on a temporary assignment, Pete’s helping us launch a holiday pilot program – to determine if you’ve been bad or good. For goodness sake, we hope it works! #PeteOnTheBeat reporting for duty,” a Dec. 1 tweet reads.

Pete was put to work immediately, because a few days later the NYPD showcased their newest member looking over “North Pole’s Most Wanted,” which includes the “Wet Bandits” of Home Alone fame, The Grinch and even the legendary Ebenezer Scrooge.