Hockey Players Milano and Greer Arrested in NYC Brawl: Police - NBC New York
Hockey Players Milano and Greer Arrested in NYC Brawl: Police

Published 15 minutes ago

    Frank "Sonny" Milano (left) and Anthony "A.J." Greer (right)

    Two hockey players were arrested early Sunday in a brawl at a Greenwich Village apartment, the NYPD said. 

    Frank "Sonny" Milano, 23, and Anthony "A.J." Greer, 22, were each charged with assault, the NYPD said. 

    Police responded to an apartment on Houston Street between Sullivan and Thompson streets around 5:30 a.m., police said. A 28-year-old man inside said he was assaulted by two men inside. 

    The victim had bruises and scrapes on his face and torso, police said. He refused medical attention. 

    Greer plays for the Colorado Avalanche and Milano plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets. 

    The Blue Jackets said in a tweet that the team was reviewing the situation and wouldn't comment at this time. The Avalanche didn't immediately respond to an email request for comment. 

