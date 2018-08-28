Yet another water main break is plaguing Hoboken, this time about a block away from the PATH station during the evening rush hour Tuesday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Yet another water main break is plaguing Hoboken, this time about a block away from the PATH station during the evening rush hour Tuesday.

Chopper 4 over the scene shows water bubbling up through the sidewalk and gushing through the road at Hudson Street and Hudson Place.

Hudson Street is closed between Newark Street and Observer Highway as authorities respond. The Hudson Street entrance at the PATH station is also closed; commuters should use the Lackawanna entrance to enter and exit the station.

Long plagued with water main problems, the city of Hoboken has had 14 water main breaks since late June, including two on Monday alone. The city announced Tuesday that it will fire the Suez water company, blaming it for mismanagement, and for beginning a separate project that may have caused the recent spike in main breaks.

Suez has responded that it's the city's old pipes that's to blame: an average of 111 breaks have happened since 2001, the inevitable result when the city neglects to fix the aging infrastructure, it says.

"It's past time to replace it," said a Suez official. "It's past time to start fixing it. The situation has reached a boiling point."

The mayor said the city's started to upgrade the pipes, starting on Washington Street; $7 million of the project is devoted to water mains. Another $10.2 million has been allocated for other critical water main projects around the city, and they've set aside $5 million per year until the water infrastructure is in good standing.

"Suez's record speaks for itself, and we can no longer work on an agreement that does not put Hoboken first," the mayor said.