Serial Stroller Thief Nabbed in Hoboken, Police Say

A 40-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested in a spate of stroller thefts over the past month in Hoboken, police say.

Jacquelin Dunleavy of Hoboken was arrested Thursday on burglary and theft charges. She's accused of stealing five different strollers totaling over $3,000 since Nov. 3, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The first report was made at police headquarters on Nov. 4, when the victim said the stroller was taken from the 700 block of Grand Street, according to police. Several more reports of stolen strollers followed.

Police arrested Dunleavy after a traffic stop confirmed her vehicle was connected to the string of stroller thefts.

Two of the stolen strollers have been returned to their owners; the others haven't been found, police said.

Dunleavy was released with a court date.