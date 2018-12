One person was injured when a three-alarm fire broken out in a Hoboken apartment building Wednesday, police said. Pat Battle reports.

One person was injured when a three-alarm fire broken out in a Hoboken apartment building Wednesday, police said.

It's not clear what caused the blaze at 2 Marine View Plaza, but two apartments were heavily damaged, according to police. The sprinkler system helped quickly knock down the fire.

No one was in the apartments but at least two other residents were complaining of smoke inhalation.