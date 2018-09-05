Hoboken City Council Votes to End Contract With Suez Water - NBC New York
Hoboken City Council Votes to End Contract With Suez Water

It comes amid multiple water main breaks in recent weeks

By Gus Rosendale

Published 59 minutes ago

    The Hoboken City Council has voted unanimously to ends its relationship with Suez Water and rebid the city's water supply contract.

    Critics contend Suez Water isn't doing enough to stop a series of water main breaks that have been plaguing the city. There have been almost 20 breaks in recent weeks. 

    The city will draw up a rebid proposal and seek state approval. If that happens, the city will start seeking bids, probably by late October. 

    But it's not guarantee that Suez is going anywhere. The water company has argued that the real culprit of the water main breaks is the city's aging infrastructure. Some pipes are more than 100 years old, and some are still made of wood. Replacing them, the company argues, is a city responsibility. 

