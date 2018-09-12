What to Know A popular Hoboken bar had its liquor license suspended -- and has now been shut down -- amid a probe into possible sex-related crimes

The incident at The Hub on Hudson Place allegedly took place Saturday; women were allegedly groped and purportedly penetrated with bottles

HUB Hoboken is one of the city's hottest venues, with thousands of Instagram posts of people partying

A popular Hoboken bar had its liquor license suspended -- and has now been shut down -- amid a probe into sex-related crimes that may have taken place there last weekend, law enforcement sources told News 4 New York.

The HUB Hoboken on Hudson Place is one of the city's hottest venues, with thousands of Instagram posts of people partying.

But authorities are now investigating an incident that allegedly took place last Saturday during which women were allegedly groped and purportedly penetrated with bottles.

Graphic photos circulating on social media clearly show a partially nude woman sitting on a bar, her legs spread, with at least one man touching her. The party in question was heavily attended; promoters posted photos on Instagram of lines around the block to get into the club.

It was not immediately clear when authorities issued the order to close the bar. As recently as 10 a.m. Wednesday, The HUB was posting promos for Wednesday night events on its Facebook page. But by noon Wednesday the restaurant portion of the facility was closed and police were posted outside.

The bar did not immediately return a message for comment left via social media.

An employee of Erock Entertainment Group, which promoted the party, told News 4 that they had no information about a shutdown and that they believed the man and woman depicted in the photos were a couple who may have been trying to film themselves.