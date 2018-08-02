A man was mowed down by an out-of-control driver on Long Island, and now he is clinging to life, officials say. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man was mowed down by an out-of-control driver on Long Island, and now he is clinging to life, officials say.

Sair Rodriguez, 32, of Greenlawn, was walking south in the shoulder of Broadway near Legacy Court when he was hit just after midnight Thursday morning by a driver who kept going, according to officers.

Paramedics rushed Rodriguez to an area hospital, where he is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe the car that struck Rodriguez is a blue Hyundai Elantra, with possible front-end damage and a missing passenger side-view mirror.

The investigation is ongoing.