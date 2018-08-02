Man Mowed Down and Injured in Hit-and-Run on Long Island: Officials - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Mowed Down and Injured in Hit-and-Run on Long Island: Officials

By Katherine Creag

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police Search for NY Hit-Run Driver Who Seriously Hurt Man

    A man was mowed down by an out-of-control driver on Long Island, and now he is clinging to life, officials say. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A man was mowed down by an out-of-control driver on Long Island, and now he is clinging to life, officials say. 

    Sair Rodriguez, 32, of Greenlawn, was walking south in the shoulder of Broadway near Legacy Court when he was hit just after midnight Thursday morning by a driver who kept going, according to officers.

    Paramedics rushed Rodriguez to an area hospital, where he is suffering from life-threatening injuries. 

    Police say they believe the car that struck Rodriguez is a blue Hyundai Elantra, with possible front-end damage and a missing passenger side-view mirror.

    20 'Essential' NYC Restaurants to Try at Least Once: Eater

    [NY ONLY FLICKR] 20 'Essential' NYC Restaurants You Must Try at Least Once, According to Eater
    Wally Gobetz/Flickr

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us