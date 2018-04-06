SUV Rolls Over Teen's Leg in Queens, Keeps Going: NYPD

A hit and run in Corona, Queens has left a teenager injured on Friday. Michael George reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A 13-year-old was hit by a black suburban while crossing the street in Queens, according to authorities

Surveillance footage shows the teen thrown to the ground before the car drive over his leg and kept driving.

The teen broke his leg and was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for the driver they said broke a 13-year-old boy's leg in a hit-and-run in Queens on Friday.

The 13-year-old was hit by a black SUV while crossing the street at 101st Street and 37th Avenue in Corona, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the teen trying to beat the SUV across the street before being thrown to the ground. The vehicle rolls over his leg before continuing on.

"They don't care if there's people passing ... They don't care if there's kids or not." said Corona resident Erica Miranda.

The teen's leg was fractured, and he was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

While the surveillance video didn't show it clearly, the car is believed to have New Jersey plates.

Police said they are now trying to track down the driver that fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the driver should call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.