Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injures Long Island Motorcycle Cop: Police
A suspect was taken into custody after the incident, police said

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A hit-and-run driver seriously injured a Long Island police officer, authorities said

    • The driver fled the scene after hitting the Nassau County motorcycle cop in Bellmore around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said

    • A suspect was taken into custody after the incident, according to police

    A hit-and-run driver seriously injured a Long Island police officer, authorities said.

    The driver fled the scene after hitting the Nassau County motorcycle cop at Bellmore Avenue and Davenport Place in Bellmore around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

    The officer was taken to the hospital with unspecified serious injuries, according to police.

    A suspect was taken into custody after the incident, police said.

    Police didn’t immediately provide additional details. An investigation is ongoing.

