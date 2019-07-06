What to Know
A hit-and-run driver seriously injured a Long Island police officer, authorities said
The driver fled the scene after hitting the Nassau County motorcycle cop in Bellmore around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said
A suspect was taken into custody after the incident, according to police
A hit-and-run driver seriously injured a Long Island police officer, authorities said.
The driver fled the scene after hitting the Nassau County motorcycle cop at Bellmore Avenue and Davenport Place in Bellmore around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.
The officer was taken to the hospital with unspecified serious injuries, according to police.
A suspect was taken into custody after the incident, police said.
Police didn’t immediately provide additional details. An investigation is ongoing.