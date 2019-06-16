Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Dad on Father's Day: Police Bronx - NBC New York
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Dad on Father's Day: Police Bronx

By Wale Aliyu

Published 6 minutes ago

    Christopher Nieves, a father, was struck and killed as he crossed a street in the Bronx on Father's Day.

    A 37-year-old dad was struck and killed on Fathers Day by a driver who fled the scene, police said. 

    Christopher Nieves, of the Bronx, was hit at Austin Place and Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx at about 6 a.m., the NYPD said. 

    He was trying to cross the Bruckner Boulevard service road when he was struck by a brown or tan Chevy Tahoe, police said. He wasn't in a crosswalk. The Tahoe kept going on Bruckner. 

    Nieves was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

    Family members were gathering at his home on Sunday and lighting candles for him. 

    "You took a great person on Father’s Day of all days, common," said Nieve's cousin. "He’s a father, uncle, brother, you took a great man."

