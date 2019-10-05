Hit-and-Run Driver Kills 15-Year-Old Boy, Injures His Father in New Jersey: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills 15-Year-Old Boy, Injures His Father in New Jersey: Police

The boy, who suffered “significant bodily injury,” was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hit-and-Run Driver Kills 15-Year-Old Boy, Injures His Father in New Jersey: Police
    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    File image.

    What to Know

    • A driver struck and killed a 15-year-old boy and injured his father before fleeing the scene in New Jersey Friday night, police said

    • The boy and his 37-year-old father were walking east along Oak Street in Lakewood when a driver in a Jeep Cherokee hit both of them

    • The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His father was taken to the hospital with an injured elbow

    A driver struck and killed a 15-year-old boy and injured his father before fleeing the scene in New Jersey Friday night, police said.

    The boy and his 37-year-old father were walking east along Oak Street in Lakewood just after 10 p.m. when a driver traveling east in a Jeep Cherokee hit both of them, Lakewood police said Saturday.

    The driver fled the scene on Albert Avenue, according to police.

    The boy, who suffered “significant bodily injury,” was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His father was taken to the hospital with an injured elbow.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Getty Images

    Police didn't immediately release the boy's name.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us