A driver struck and killed a 15-year-old boy and injured his father before fleeing the scene in New Jersey Friday night, police said.

The boy and his 37-year-old father were walking east along Oak Street in Lakewood just after 10 p.m. when a driver traveling east in a Jeep Cherokee hit both of them, Lakewood police said Saturday.

The driver fled the scene on Albert Avenue, according to police.

The boy, who suffered “significant bodily injury,” was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His father was taken to the hospital with an injured elbow.

Police didn't immediately release the boy's name.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.