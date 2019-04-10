A driver struck a 14-year-old girl crossing the street in Brooklyn, then fled when a witness called 911, police said. Drew Wilder reports. (Published Monday, April 8, 2019)

What to Know A 14-year-old girl was hit by a car in Brooklyn last month and the driver fled after a witness called the cops, police say

The NYPD late Tuesday idnefied that driver as Julia Litmonovich, 49

The teen was taken to Maimonides Hospital with bruising to her torso and leg, police said

The driver who police say struck a 14-year-old girl crossing the street in Brooklyn, then fled when a witness called 911, has been identified, officials say.

Julia Litmonovich, 49, has brown hair and is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighting about 160 pounds, the NYPD said.

The woman was driving a black Dodge Challenger on 47th Street in Sunset Park on March 27 at 4 p.m. when she struck the teenager in the crosswalk, police said. Video shows the girl being thrown into the intersection.

The driver got out of the car to check on the girl, police said, but then fled when someone called 911.

The scene of the hit-and-run in Brooklyn last month and Julia Litmonovich (inset)

Photo credit: NYPD

The teen was taken to Maimonides Hospital with bruising to her torso and leg, police said.

Police originally descrbed the woman as being about 35-40 years old with brown hair. She was driving a black Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).