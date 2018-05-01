A woman was hurt on Long Island by a hit and run driver after she stopped to help a dog. (Published 37 minutes ago)

A woman who pulled over on Long Island to help rescue an injured dog was hurt herself when a hit-and-run driver smacked into her and sped off, police say.

Cops claim a 36-year-old woman stopped on the southbound side of Fifth Avenue near Inchcape Road in Brentwood on Monday night to give a hand to an injured pooch stuck in the road. When the woman got out of her car, a gray sedan barreled into her and kept on going.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Bay Shore to be treated for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. However, the dog she was trying to help, died at the scene, officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the dog was hit by a car or injured elsewhere and ventured to the area.

Police urge witnesses to call authorities with tips that could lead to an arrest.