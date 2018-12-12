The hunt is on for a hit and run driver who ran down a woman and killed her in Brooklyn. Roseanne Colletti reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018)

A woman has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene after fatally hitting a 56-year-old mother in Brooklyn, police said.

Francine Labarbara died after she was struck down in the crosswalk on Avenue Y in Gravesend Tuesday morning while carrying groceries home, police said.

Susan Liebowitz, 55, of Brighton Beach, has been arrested and charged in connection with Labarbara’s death, the NYPD said.

She faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care, according to police.

Police say Liebowitz was traveling south on West 2nd Street in a white Ford Econoline van when she tried to make a left turn onto Avenue Y and hit Labarbara as she was crossing the street. Liebowitz allegedly fled the scene after hitting Labarbara.

Labarbara was taken to Coney Island Hospital with trauma to her head and body, where she was pronounced dead.

The single mother of twin teenage sons was beloved in her Brooklyn neighborhood. She was the marketing director at the Brooklyn Bagel Store in Williamsburg.

Neighbors told News 4 the intersection where Labarbara was hit is a dangerous one.