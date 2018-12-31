Firefighter Arrested in Deadly Westchester County Hit-Run - NBC New York
Firefighter Arrested in Deadly Westchester County Hit-Run

Published 6 minutes ago

    Firefighter Arrested in Deadly Westchester County Hit-Run
    What to Know

    • A firefighter has been arrested on a felony charge in the hit-run death of a 63-year-old Westchester County man early Saturday

    • Eric Werner, 44, is accused of hitting Joseph Orichello, also of Buchanan, on Albany Post Road

    • He was taken into custody Sunday; attorney information for him wasn't immediately available

    A firefighter has been arrested in the hit-run death of a 63-year-old man in Westchester County over the weekend. 

    Eric Werner, 44, of Buchanan was taken into custody Sunday evening on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a deadly accident. He is accused of hitting Joseph Orichello, also of Buchanan, on Albany Post Road early Saturday and fleeing the scene in a Jeep Cherokee. Cops found Orichello dead in the road around 1 a.m.

    Werner was arrested a day and a half later, based on a possible suspect and suspect vehicle developed by authorities investigating the case. Officials tell News 4 Werner is a firefighter, though it's not clear with which department. 

    He is expected to be arraigned later Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

