A hit-run driver smashed into a 65-year-old woman with such force she was thrown to the ground and landed under a parked pickup truck in Brooklyn Sunday night, authorities say.

Police say the unidentified woman was crossing Remsen Avenue outside the crosswalk near Church Avenue and Avenue A shortly before 10 p.m. when a vehicle, believed to be a silver sedan, hit her and fled the scene.

The vehicle kept going on Remsen Avenue, momentarily stopped mid-block, then continued and made a right on Avenue A, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with severe head trauma. She was last listed in critical condition.

Police aren't sure of the make or model of the vehicle, nor is there an available plate number. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.