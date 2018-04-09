65-Year-Old Woman Struck, Thrown Under Parked Pickup Truck in Brooklyn Hit-Run: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

65-Year-Old Woman Struck, Thrown Under Parked Pickup Truck in Brooklyn Hit-Run: Police

Published 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    65-Year-Old Woman Struck, Thrown Under Parked Pickup Truck in Brooklyn Hit-Run: Police
    NBC 4 New York

    A hit-run driver smashed into a 65-year-old woman with such force she was thrown to the ground and landed under a parked pickup truck in Brooklyn Sunday night, authorities say. 

    Police say the unidentified woman was crossing Remsen Avenue outside the crosswalk near Church Avenue and Avenue A shortly before 10 p.m. when a vehicle, believed to be a silver sedan, hit her and fled the scene. 

    The vehicle kept going on Remsen Avenue, momentarily stopped mid-block, then continued and made a right on Avenue A, police said. 

    The woman was taken to a hospital with severe head trauma. She was last listed in critical condition. 

    Dramatic Images Show Mangled Bus After Overpass Strike

    Dramatic Images Show Mangled Bus After Overpass Strike on Long Island

    Police aren't sure of the make or model of the vehicle, nor is there an available plate number. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us