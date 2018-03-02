Herb Glaser, grandson of Glaser's Bake Shop founder John Herbert Glaser, lifts a sliding window of a wooden display case housing his family's memorabilia, preserved so customers can read about the history of the Upper East Side bakery in New York, Wednesday, April 2, 2008.

An Upper East Side staple is closing.

In a Facebook post, Glaser's Bake Shop announced that it would be closing its doors after 116 years of serving up pastries to three generations of New Yorkers.

In 1902, John Herbert Glaser's bakery and work shop was open 24/7, and producing bread around the clock. Later on, the family began to incorporate a variety of sweets into the menu.

A step into Glaser's is a reminder of an older era when family-owned New York City businesses were plenty, instead of few and far between.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers for their patronage and of course thank you for having us as a part of your celebrations since 1902," the family said in the post. "We wish everyone lots of love, and happiness in the future to come."





The bakery plans to close its doors permanently on July 1.

