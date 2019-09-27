'His Hometown': Bruce Springsteen Exhibit Opens This Weekend in New Jersey - NBC New York
'His Hometown': Bruce Springsteen Exhibit Opens This Weekend in New Jersey

    What to Know

    • The "Springsteen: His Hometown" historical exhibit at Monmouth County Historical Association in Freehold opens on Sunday

    • It will be displaying over 150 items from the 70-year-old artist's past including memorabilia from The Castiles, Springsteen's first band

    • The exhibition will be open through Fall of 2020

    The birthplace of Bruce Springsteen is offering a deeper look into what made the New Jersey music icon who he is today.

    The "Springsteen: His Hometown" historical exhibit at Monmouth County Historical Association in Freehold, New Jersey, will open on Sunday. It will be displaying over 150 items from the 70-year-old artist's past including memorabilia from The Castiles, Springsteen's first band, as well as a personal scrapbook made by his mother.

    "Springsteen remains an essential part of the fabric that comprises the deep history of Monmouth County," said Linda Bricker, President of the MCHA Board of Trustees.

    Among other items on display are 19th Century Civil War document that includes Alexander Springsteen of lineal descent to Bruce Springsteen and a 1943 High School Yearbook of Springsteen’s mother.

    The exhibition will be open through Fall of 2020.

