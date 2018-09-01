Hip-Hop Concert Canceled Due to Threat of Violence

A hip-hop concert scheduled for Saturday night was abruptly canceled due to threats made against a performer and the audience, the promoter said.

Newark police received an anonymous threat by phone on Friday saying that one of the performers, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, would be shot, along with others in the venue, said Dexter Thomas, CEO of The Promo Kings.

Police said only that the concert was canceled "in the interest of public safety."

The show, Leaders of the New School Back To School Jam, was scheduled at 8 p.m. at Newark Symphony Hall.

In addition to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, PnB Rock and friends, FUNKFLEX and Newark's Own Jahsan Djjayhood Coles were scheduled to perform.

The concert was designed to send a message of peace and non-violence to youth in the community, Thomas said.

Tickets for the show ranged from $128 to $42.

Thomas said he fronted $120,000 in expenses to stage the concert. He said there was no way to immediately reschedule the performane.