Hillary Clinton to Give a Public Talk At Rutgers University

Hillary Clinton will make a rare appearance at Rutgers University to talk about politics, American democracy, her career and women’s role in the political movement.

The university’s Eagleton Institute of Politics will host the talk on March 29. The former secretary of state, senator, first lady and presidential candidate will speak at the College Avenue Gym at the New Brunswick, New Jersey, campus.

Clinton will talk with Eagleton director Ruth Mandel about her years in public life, the institutions of government, her political career and her role in shaping women’s political history, according to the Eagleton Institute.

Clinton will visit the university as the Eagleton Institute’s 2017-2018 Clifford P. Case Professor of Public Affairs.

“Eagleton is proud to host the most important American political woman of our time,” Mandel said in a statement, adding that “as a public leader, Hillary Rodham Clinton has crossed traditional boundaries, making both history and headlines."

The Eagleton Institute is also home to the Center for American Women and Politics, a source of scholarly research and data about American women’s political participation, founded in 1971.

Free general admission tickets will be available to Rutgers students, faculty and staff on March 6. Remaining tickets will be offered to the public March 12.

It is not the first time Rutgers University will host a high profile political figure.

Former President Barack Obama and Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at the university in 2016 and 2017, respectively.