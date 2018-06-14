What to Know The Justice Department's internal watchdog is expected to criticize the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Report on FBI Actions in Clinton Email Case Set for Release

The Justice Department's internal watchdog is expected to criticize the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, stepping into a political minefield while examining how a determinedly nonpartisan law enforcement agency came to be entangled in the 2016 presidential race. The inspector general's report is set for release in the afternoon. It's likely to be painstakingly detailed, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history. President Trump will look to the inspector general report to provide a fresh line of attack against two former top FBI officials, Director James Comey and his deputy, Andrew McCabe, as he claims that a politically tainted bureau tried to undermine his campaign and, through the Russia investigation, his presidency. Trump will almost certainly use the report to validate his firing of Comey last year. But the report could do more to back Democratic claims that the FBI contributed to Clinton's defeat, most notably by reopening in the final days of the race its investigation into whether she mishandled classified information. That development unfolded as Trump's own campaign — unbeknownst at the time to the American public — also came under FBI investigation for possible coordination with Russia.

A Year on, Horrific Grenfell Tower Fire Haunts Britain

In the shadow of London's Grenfell Tower, the pain is as fresh as the newly laid flowers for the dead. One year ago, the residential high-rise was destroyed by a fire that killed 72 people. It was the greatest loss of life in a fire on British soil since World War II, a horror that left the neighborhood and the country in shock. Survivors, bereaved families and people around Britain are marking the anniversary of a local tragedy that's also a national shame — one for which blame still is being assigned and traded. For the somber anniversary rituals, survivors will gather near the base of the tower's shell before a nationwide minute of silence at noon. There will be vigils and marches across Britain, while landmarks will be lit up in green, the color of remembrance adopted after the lethal fire. A year on, the west London neighborhood around Grenfell echoes with sounds of construction. The ruined tower, which stood for months like a black tombstone on the skyline, is covered in white sheeting.

After Summit, North Korea Shows Trump in New Light

North Koreans are getting a new look at President Trump now that his summit with leader Kim Jong Un is over and it's a far cry from the "dotard" label their government slapped on him last year. Previously, even on a good day, the best he might get was "Trump." No honorifics. No signs of respect. Now, he's being called "the president of the United States of America." Or "President Donald J. Trump." Even "supreme leader." The post-summit transformation of North Korea's official version of Trump, who's now being shown by the state media looking serious and almost regal, underscores the carefully choreographed reality show the government has had to perform to keep its people, taught from childhood to hate and distrust the "American imperialists," ideologically on board with the tectonic shifts underway in their country's relationship with Washington.

Boy in Idaho Gets Plague, the 1st Human Case in More Than 20 Years

A boy in Idaho is in recovery mode after he somehow contracted plague, the first human case in the state in more than 20 years, health officials tell the Washington Post. The child has not been publicly identified, but officials say he is back home and is doing well. He was treated with antibiotics. After the child became ill, the Post reports health officials got confirmation from a laboratory that said he had bubonic plague. Bubonic plague causes swollen lymph nodes. It’s not clear if he got the disease in the state or during a recent trip to Oregon.

Jolie, Pitt Reach New Custody Agreement After Judge's Rebuke

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a new custody agreement for their six kids following a judge's rebuke that the children were not spending enough time with their father. According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge in Jolie and Pitt's divorce case determined that "not having a relationship with their father is harmful" to their children, adding it is "critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother." Jolie and Pitt are parents to 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. It's been almost two years since Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences. The documents outline the summer arrangement for the Jolie-Pitt children, not including Maddox who is 16 and is being allowed to decide how much time he wants to spend with each of his parents. Pitt will have custody of the kids from June 8 until June 17 for four hours per day while he's in London, where Jolie has a rental home.

Reality Star Farrah Abraham Arrested at Beverly Hills Hotel

Police say former reality TV star Farrah Abraham has been arrested after attacking a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Beverly Hills police said in a statement that Abraham was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and trespassing. Police say the security guard was asking Abraham to leave the hotel because she refused to stop shouting at other guests. The guard said she hit him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face. The guard had only minor injuries. A representative for Abraham did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The 27-year-old is known for her roles on MTV's "16 & Pregnant" and "Teen Mom."