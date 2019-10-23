James Prudenciano says he and his date fell off a cliff while hiking in New Jersey and credited his Apple Watch for saving their lives by calling for help.

Two hikers in New Jersey say that an Apple Watch is to thank for saving their lives after a terrifying fall.

James Prudenciano says he was with a date hiking in Hartshorne Woods Park in Highlands when they ended up falling off the ledge of a cliff.

Following the fall of nearly 100 feet, and with the couple thinking the worst, Prudenciano’s Apple Watch called 911. The fall apparently triggered the device’s hard fall detection feature and sent his GPS coordinates to 911.

First responders managed to track the couple’s location and rescued them.

“I had no idea how it knew it was about to fall. I have no idea how it knew I was in that situation, but I was immobile – like I could not get out of the situation. I was stuck,” Prudenciano, who sustained a fractured back from the scary fall, said.

Prudenciano also ended up with injuries to his foot and hand. Meanwhile, his date also suffered some minor injuries.